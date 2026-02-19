Part-Time Retail Employee Agreed To Switch Shifts With A Coworker A Couple Of Times, But When They Started Making It A Habit, He Set A Clear Boundary And Made Things Weird Between Them

There are some people who will take advantage of your kindness every time.

So, what would you do if a coworker kept asking you to rearrange your schedule at the last minute, week after week? Would you just deal with it? Or would you refuse because the whole thing is stressing you out?

In the following story, one college student finds himself in this situation and sets some boundaries. Here’s what happened.

AITA for saying no when my coworker asked to switch shifts again? I work part-time at a retail job while im in school. It’s nothing serious, but it helps pay for stuff, and I try to keep my schedule pretty organized. One of my coworkers has asked me to switch shifts with them a lot over the past few months. At first, I didn’t really mind. If I were free, I’d just say yes and move things around.

When they tried again, he refused.

But lately it’s been happening almost every week. Sometimes they’ll ask the night before or the morning of, and I already planned my homework or other stuff around my shift. Last week, they asked again, and I said no. I told them I just really need my schedule to stay more stable because switching all the time has been stressing me out. They didn’t get mad, but they were clearly annoyed and said something like “ok, I’ll figure it out.”

Now, things are a little weird.

Since then, things at work have felt kinda weird, and they’ve been quieter around me. I feel bad because I know they probably actually needed the time off and weren’t just asking for no reason. But at the same time, I feel like I’m always the one expected to be flexible. Some of my friends say I didn’t do anything wrong, but one said that if I could’ve helped and chose not to, then that’s kinda crappy. Now I keep thinking about it and wondering if I handled it wrong. AITA?

Eek! Hopefully, it’s just temporary.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit think about it.

Here’s how this person thinks he could’ve softened the blow.

As this comment explains, he doesn’t make the schedules.

For this reader, the other person needs to get their stuff together.

This reader doesn’t think he’s wrong.

It’s his right to say no.

There’s no law that says you have to cover shifts for your coworker.

