Photographers Had A Close Encounter With Wolves On A Snowy Island In Canada

by Matthew Gilligan

wolves near a photographer

TikTok/@silas.pijamini

What you’re about to see is something that 99.9% of us will never experience.

A viral video from a TikTok user showed what happened when two photographers had an extremely close encounter with wolves on Ellesmere Island in the far north of Canada.

man photographing some wolves

TikTok/@silas.pijamini

Two photographers laid on the frozen ground in the video, taking shots of the surrounding area.

Two wolves approached them, and one even got down on its side right next to one of the photographers.

photographer with two wolves

TikTok/@silas.pijamini

The two wolves then walked away into the horizon as the photographers continued to take snapshots.

That was a close one!

man photographing a wolf

TikTok/@silas.pijamini

Here’s the video.

@silas.pijamini

Saturday April 12, 2025 ausuittuqadventures

♬ Runaway – AURORA

And this is how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 01 23 at 12.01.21 PM Photographers Had A Close Encounter With Wolves On A Snowy Island In Canada

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 01 23 at 12.01.51 PM Photographers Had A Close Encounter With Wolves On A Snowy Island In Canada

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 01 23 at 12.02.13 PM Photographers Had A Close Encounter With Wolves On A Snowy Island In Canada

Talk about getting up close and personal with nature!

