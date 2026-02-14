Pizza Store Received A Call From A Customer Asking Where Their Order Was, So He Tracked His Delivery Guy And Saw How He “Ran The Extra Mile”

A really dedicated employee is prepared to go above and beyond their usual work responsibilities.

In this story, a pizza maker received a call from a customer who was waiting for their order.

So he decided to track the delivery driver assigned to this customer.

What he found next completely redefined dedication on the job.

We get a call saying been an hour and the pizza hasn’t arrived I’m working as the pizza maker at a tiny independent pizza shop in New Orleans. The delivery driver is a 6’6″ Lithuanian basketball player. He is supposed to be on a basketball scholarship. He has some trouble with the NCAA. This trouble is over a few exhibition games. He may have gotten paid for them.

This man received a call from a customer, saying their pizza hadn’t arrived yet.

So he’s delivering pizza in a clapped out ghetto sled. He is doing this instead of going to college. We sent him out on a run for three nearby deliveries. After about 30 minutes of him being out, the customer from the third house called. They complained that their pizza hadn’t arrived yet.

He decided to follow and find his delivery driver.

So, I called the first house. They said the pizza came just fine. I called the second house. They said their pizza had just arrived. So I figured he had car problems. I decided I would go find him. I drove over to the second house. I followed the logical route toward the third.

He saw him running fast to deliver the pizza.

As I was almost there, I saw this giant man. He was running at a dead sprint down the middle of the road. He was holding the pizza bag up over his shoulder like a waiter. I pulled up beside him.

He thinks what his delivery driver did was exceptional.

Without stopping, he yelled, “Must deliver pizza.” He turned the corner. He ran up to the customer’s house. When he got done, I found out what happened. His car had failed to start at the first house. He decided to run about three miles with several pizzas. He did this rather than screw around looking for a phone. He was the best delivery driver we ever had by far.

Some employees will run the extra mile for their job… literally.

