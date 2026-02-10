Pizza Place Ran Out Of Dough So They Delivered Two Small Pizzas, But Late The Angry Customer Refused To Tip The Delivery Guy

Troubleshooting is definitely a huge part of any business but this pizza business might not be doing it right!

Find out how a pizza delivery guy didn’t get his tip because the restaurant ran out of large dough.

“How did you run out of large dough?” I started delivering pizzas when I was 19 years old. Super fun job.

I was always told that at a business, if you run out of something, give the customer extra. If you’re out of 20 oz pop, give them a 2 liter. If you’re out of 2 liters, give them 4 20 oz pops. Don’t give them 3 even though it’s closer. Give them extra. If you’re out of a customer’s topping, call them and offer a free dessert or a breadstick. Sometimes they’ll cancel, but offer them a food credit for their next order. It’s basic customer service. The business “eats” the loss due to running out.

Running out of toppings is pretty rare. It only happened a few times, but for things like upgrading sizes? People were always SUPER happy. Except once. I’m a few months into this job and there was this woman I had delivered to maybe 3-4 times. She exemplified the unruly customer before it became a meme. She had the same haircut, same rude attitude, and just looked miserable.

She did tip $4 on one pizza, and in 2014 times that was pretty good. One time we ran out of large dough. The manager came up to me after my delivery and said it was ready. Did the same line “Hey, so we were out of large dough. Here are 2 smalls. Let the customer know right away it’s more pizza and they’ll be happy.” I take the delivery, it’s at her house in under 30 minutes. I’m trying to be polite.

I go with the same line about how it’s more pizza for her and she’s just looking disturbed. “Well I didn’t order 2 smalls.” Then I’m like “Well yeah, since we ran out. We made extra. It’s more pizza for you.” “How did you run out of larges?” I was truly dumbfounded by that question. I genuinely could not understand how someone would not know. I wanted to be like “Well, we sold more than we thought we would.” Like, HOW can someone not know that?

Instead I just played stupid. “Hey, I don’t really know. I just bring what they tell me. My manager had a bag and told me to tell you that. I just deliver pizzas and wash dishes that’s it.” Then she’s signing the receipt looking disgusted. “I mean, you’re a pizza shop. I don’t see how a pizza shop could run out of dough.” Then I’m like “Yeah I don’t either I’ve only been here a few months.”

She handed me the receipt back. There was a big $0 on the tip line and she wrote the number in the same with a note saying “Management needs to do better.” Yet she still didn’t tip me. I get back and my manager was like “Dude she gave me an ear full.” I remember we looked up this order in late 2017 and she hadn’t ordered. Three and a half years later.

