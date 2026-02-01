Pregnant Woman Disagrees With Her Husband On Naming Their Baby After His Late Father, But He Refuses To Negotiate At All Cost

Naming a child should be simple and straightforward.

But in this story, this woman argues with her husband about the name of their upcoming baby.

He wants to name their child after his deceased father, but she has other plans.

He won’t negotiate. Check out the full details below…

WIBTA for not naming my baby after my deceased FIL My husband and I are expecting our first baby. We’re very excited, but it’s dampened by the obvious gap in our family, my FIL, who died 2 years ago. My husband is about to become a father, and his role model, his dad, isn’t here. It’s been a really intense few months as we prepare.

This woman is 30 weeks pregnant, and her husband wants to name their baby after his father.

I’m 30 weeks along, and we don’t know the baby’s gender. We want to find out when we meet our kid. But I also want us to have a few names ready to go. The issue is that my husband is insistent that we name the baby after his dad. A name FIL didn’t even like. He felt it was old-fashioned and didn’t suit him. Him not liking his name was like… the third thing I learned about him. He was very vocal about it.

He won’t negotiate.

Husband won’t budge. If it’s a boy, he wants to give him FIL’s exact name—first, middle, and obviously last. If it’s a girl, he’s open to a feminized version. Think Thomasin or Johanna, but worse. Because those are actual names and there are no feminized versions of FIL’s name.

She never liked her father-in-law’s name.

He’s also not open to a similar name. Think: Calvin –> Alvin. TBH, selfishly, I don’t like FIL’s name. And I have my own family members I’d like to honor with this baby.

She was starting to think of just giving in to what he likes.

I’m open to making FIL’s first name our baby’s middle name, regardless of gender, but my husband is not. It’s first-name or bust, as far as he’s concerned. He’s told me he will have a very hard time forgiving me if I don’t let him memorialize his dad in this way. I feel like I should just give in. On the condition that I get full naming rights for a second child, assuming we have another.

But she realized that she should also have a say.

But a part of me is like… NO! I’m cooking this baby, I should have a say! But he’s also going through it. So WIBTA if I held the line and refused to make FIL’s first name my baby’s first name?

Who could have known that naming a baby could turn into a family world war?

