Providing Feedback At Work Can Be Stressful, But One Career Coach Offers Some Practical Advice On How To Do It Right

For many people, the hardest part of their job is providing feedback or reviews to people throughout the company.

A career coach on TikTok decided to make a video that offered a number of very practical and actionable tips on how to do just that.

Her video begins with her saying, “Here are ways that you can provide feedback to people at any level in your organization. With scripts.”

She then gets right into it. “First, focus on their goals and keep your comments positive. ‘Hey John, do you have a couple of minutes this afternoon. I know you’ve been focused on sales quota attainment, and I have a few ideas that could improve seller engagement.'”

Then she says, “I also recommend approaching every interaction as if that person really wants to be their best. ‘Hey Sue, I came into some feedback that I think may be really harming our employee morale. Do you have a couple minutes to talk about it?'”

Next, she says, “It’s also great to admit any feelings you’re having as you are communicating and let the other person know where you want the conversation to go. This removes some of that guesswork that they might have to figure out based on your tone or how you’re presenting information. And it can help you to get your point across, even if you are a little nervous.”

She finished the video by saying, “Want to navigate and thrive in the workplace? Follow for more.”

