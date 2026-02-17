Railroad Construction Employee Can’t Go Home To See His Family Since He Lives Too Far Away, But He’s Still Trying To Claim Mileage On His Expense Reports

Imagine working in a construction job where you work really far from where you live. If you were told that you are allowed to go home every weekend and claim the mileage to be reimbursed, would you go home every weekend, or would you just claim the mileage?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he seems pretty upset about the company not holding true to their original agreement. However, he has come up with a way of making the most of it.

Let’s read all about it.

Won’t let me go home for a week out of the month instead of getting weekends? Okay, enjoy my expense reports. I work for a company that specializes in railroad maitenance, construction, and solutions. Naturally I travel for work a considerable distance. Currently I stay in a hotel 1000+ miles away from house (an 18 hour drive, 20 if there’s traffic.) and work a 5a-2p schedule. Now my agreement initially with said company was that instead of getting to go home every weekend like everyone else (they all live within 6 hours away) I get to go home one week out of the month, sometimes one week out of two months.

But the superintendent isn’t staying true to his word.

Come the end of me being out in the field for a month my foreman gets a phone call from my superintendent saying that I do not get to go home. I have to be at work the following Monday and I only get the weekend to go home just like everyone else, regardless of the fact that it’s impossible for me to make that drive, do anything more than sleep, and then drive back to work on a weekend and the previous agreement when I got hired. Now for a few bits of background. When we go home in a personal vehicle we MUST claim the mileage to come back to work and we MUST get paid for said mileage. Now here’s the caveat, you can go stay wherever on those weekends, but you must always claim mileage from your home to your site no matter what. This is so you can’t drive to the opposite end of the Country to get the absolute maximum amount of miles to get a big bonus check since the majority of the company employees live in the Northeast US.

He can’t go home, but he’s going to get a big bonus check!

If you won’t let me go home once a month and only claim mileage once a month, then I will go “home” every weekend and claim my mileage, you guessed it, every god damn weekend. I get $700+ each mileage claim, and they cannot dispute it because their policy is; every laborer gets to go home every weekend and everyone must be paid for their mileage to their job site. So instead of going home and seeing my family once a month and charging mileage once a month, I’m now forced to wait until the off season, work the other 10 months of the year, so your damn right I’m claiming my mileage for my weekend home visits all the other 44 weekends of the year.

I feel bad for this guy not getting to see his family for 10 months out of the year. That’s pretty unacceptable that his company isn’t staying true to the initial contract. But, at least he found a way to take advantage of the sitaution.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

One person suggests looking for another job.

Another person thinks the company will end up changing the policy.

Here’s a suggestion to talk to a lawyer.

But one person points out how much extra income OP will make in a year.

Maybe his family can come visit him!

