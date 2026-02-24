Remote Employee Got Laid Off By HR Call In A Last Minute Video Chat, So When The Company Demanded His Laptop Back, He Shipped It For $840

Some jobs decide to let you go, but not without trying to squeeze one last favor out of you first.

So when a remote employee got laid off without warning, their company told them to drive across town and ship back the laptop on the company’s dime.

But when that failed, the employee made sure the return shipment cost way more than the laptop was actually worth.

Send my laptop back after a layoff? Ok! I was recently laid off from my remote job. It was a last minute video chat with HR and then my entire access was cut off as soon as the call ended.

No time to say goodbye to anyone, no time to retrieve any personal files from my laptop, crappy severance. But then the kicker was telling me that I need to ship their laptop back ASAP.

They didn’t even provide the courtesy of sending a box.

I’ve had other companies send pre-paid laptop boxes to return equipment or just say to keep it. This company expected me to waste my time to package up the computer and then find a place to ship it back. Seems like a lot to ask of someone you just got rid of like a piece of trash.

They gave me their shipping account code and told me I can just charge it on their account. I eventually get around to going across town only to be told the code doesn’t work and I have to pay out of pocket. At this point I’m very annoyed with this process. The company tells me I can pay out of pocket and they’ll reimburse me. Ok. I can do that.

So I found the most expensive option I could find and added some bathrooms tiles into the box to make it extra heavy and had it shipped. I also shipped my mouse and power supply separately in the same expensive fashion with extra weight. Total cost $840. Cost of laptop probably about $500. Anyways forget them. I did as I was told. Maybe next time they won’t fire people and then expect them to drive around town to return their stuff.

