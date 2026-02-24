Remote Employee Tried To Stay Productive In A New Role, But Her Micromanaging Boss Flooded Her Inbox With Excessive Messages All Day

In theory, communication improves teamwork, but too much communication can derail it.

So when one new hire started receiving dozens of rapid-fire questions from her flighty boss throughout the day, even during meetings, she struggled to keep up with both the messages and her actual job.

The more responsive she tried to be, the less productive she became.

Boss messages me constantly during work hours I’m in a new-ish role. It’s been about 6 months since I started. My boss, who claims they are not a micromanager, cannot let me work.

This boss is pretty excessive with his communication.

We have check-ins 3x a week over virtual meetings (WFH). This already seemed like a lot to me — my previous role was weekly or biweekly. Outside of that, I am receiving Teams messages from them ALLLL day long. Even when we’re both in a meeting.

These aren’t quick, easy questions either.

These messages are typically questions that take a bit of investigation. Some are light analytics questions. They take time, and I stop whatever task I’m working on to reply.

Yesterday I counted, and I received 20 messages from them in a half-hour period. Sometimes I stop replying while I am focused and end up needing to reply to 10+ questions in one long message when I get back to them. How do I make this stop?? I feel so unproductive. I’m the type of person that if a manager asks me for something, that request takes immediate priority in my brain even if it’s not that important.

