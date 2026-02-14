Restaurant Boss Wouldn’t Stop Commenting On A Server’s Relationship, So She Started Planning Her Exit From The Job Entirely

Some managers manage schedules, while others manage to meddle in their employees’ personal lives.

When a restaurant boss repeatedly gave unsolicited advice about a server’s boyfriend, finances, and independence — it stopped feeling harmless and started feeling like a sinister plan taking shape.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

My boss has slowly been trying to make me turn against my boyfriend I (26F) have been with my boyfriend (30) for 9 months now. I work as a server and have been at my current job for almost 2 years.

My boss (31M) has been trying to stick his nose in our business. It started off with him asking who is paying every time I buy food from there. Most of the time I paid because I was there anyway, and my boyfriend pays for other things.

He eventually straight up said, “You should be asking him for money. It’s a man’s job to provide. When I lived in Brooklyn, NY, I had 3 jobs.” Not only do I not give a care that he had 3 jobs, but my boyfriend and I had only been together for a few months at that time. We don’t live together yet. I told him it’s 2025 and we pay for each other.

Then my car broke down. He said, “Your boyfriend should be helping you with that. What does he even do for you? Buy you iced coffee?” The transmission went out, and my boyfriend and stepdad both looked at my car for hours. I told him that, and that my boyfriend helps me out in several other ways. I told my boss we are very happy together, partly to spite him. Then recently, I was almost late for work because of my car being broken down, and all the taxis in town were running behind. I was venting to another coworker about it.

My boss said, “Your boyfriend should be helping you with that.” I replied, “He did help. He got off 30 minutes before I had to be at work and drove across town to get me.” I know I’ve said too much to him already. I’m non-confrontational, so next time he mentions anything about my man, I’m going to say, “It’s none of your business. We are beyond happy together.”

Meanwhile, he’s been dating someone who is barely legal for over a year now. I haven’t said a word about that, even though I find it creepy.

What are his intentions even? Is he jealous that I have an amazing relationship that I’m happy in? Is he trying to break us up so he can swoop in? What the ****. I’m looking for a new job. I need away from this place. There is also no HR because it’s family-owned.

