Restaurant Worker Refused To Cover A Coworker’s Shift On His Only Free Saturday, But Now She’s Telling Everyone He Never Helps Out, Even Though Her “Emergency” Was Brunch With Friends

Not all “emergencies” are created equal.

So, what would you do if you finally had a Saturday off from work and school, but a coworker texted to say she had an “emergency” and desperately needed the day off?

Would you cancel your plans to cover for her? Or would you refuse and enjoy your day off?

In the following story, one young man finds himself in this predicament and decides to keep his day off the same.

Here’s what happened next.

AITA for not covering my coworkers shift even tho she said it was an emergency? I (21m) work part-time at a restaurant while im in school. It’s already kinda a lot balancing work plus classes, but I make it work. I usually work weekends, and I almost never call in sick or ask for days off. Last week, I finally had a Saturday free. Like, actually free: No work, no school, nothing. I even told my manager earlier in the week that I wasn’t available just in case, and he said it was fine.

His coworker wanted him to work on Saturday.

On Friday night, one of my coworkers (22f) texts me asking if I can cover her shift on Saturday. I ask why, and she just says she has an “emergency” and really needs someone. I asked whether it was family or medical (no details), and she just said, “personal stuff.” I told her sorry, but I couldn’t because I already made plans and really needed the day off. She kept pushing and saying she never gets help from anyone and that if I don’t cover, she might get in trouble. I felt kinda bad, but still said no.

Then, he saw her “emergency.”

Then, Saturday morning, I see her Instagram story… she’s at brunch with friends. Like a full outfit, mimosas, smiling, all of it. Meanwhile, another coworker texts me saying she’s mad at me and telling people I “dont help anyone.” Later that day, she texts me saying I embarrassed her and that just because she didn’t tell me her emergency doesn’t mean it wasn’t real. I didn’t reply bc i didnt wanna start drama, and I was already annoyed. Now at work, some coworkers are being cold, and one of them said, “You could’ve just helped her out.” I feel like im being guilted for having boundaries, but also idk if I was too harsh about it. AITA?

Wow! The coworker actually has a lot of nerve.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about what happened.

