Roommates Spent Months Saying They Were Moving Out, But Got Mad When Another Couple Asked About an Open Apartment

by Diana Whelan

A couple in their early 20s has been living with another couple under the assumption that their roommates would be moving out of state once the lease ended, something they’d said consistently for months.

When a washer/dryer issue gave them temporary access to a vacant one-bedroom unit in the complex, the couple casually floated the idea of renting it when it became available.

That’s when their roommates suddenly changed plans, and accused them of “stealing” an apartment they’d never previously expressed interest in.

AITA for “stealing” an apartment my roommates suddenly wanted?

Me (23F) and my boyfriend (24M) live with another couple.

For basically the entire time we’ve lived together, they’ve said they were moving out of state once our lease is over.

Recently our washer and dryer stopped working, so the apartment complex gave us access to a vacant one-bedroom unit to do laundry.

After using it a couple of times, my boyfriend and I started talking about maybe asking management if we could rent it when it becomes available.

We mentioned this to our roommates, and that’s when things got weird.

They suddenly said they’re not moving anymore and that they also want that same apartment. This was the first time they’d ever said anything like that.

Now they’re acting like we’re trying to go behind their backs or take something from them.

But from our side, we only even considered it because we were told for months that they were leaving.

AITA for still wanting to ask about the apartment?

With no official applications submitted yet and no promises made by management, the question becomes whether wanting the apartment is unfair, or just a logical next step based on the information they were given.

This person says NTA at all.

This person agrees…she’s not a mind reader.

And this person has some hard advice.

You can’t call dibs on a future you already told everyone you weren’t sticking around for.

