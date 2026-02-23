Senior Associate Stayed Longer To Help The Boss Train A New Hire, But The New Hire Ignored Everything And Made The Transition A Huge Headache

Sometimes the hardest part of leaving a job is being stuck training your replacement.

So when one senior associate agreed to stay a few extra months to train the new hire, the new associate ignored every instruction and acted like the rules didn’t apply to her.

The associate soon realized the only thing getting trained was her patience.

Keep reading for the full story.

new co-worker who won’t let me to train her because i’m “not the boss” I work for a financial firm and have been ready to leave for months now due to personal issues outside of work. My boss didn’t want me to leave because I’m a senior associate and I know the ins and outs of all of our accounts.

So out of the goodness of her heart, she decided to help train her replacement.

I told her that I would stick around for a few months after she hired the new person so that I could train them, and she was super happy about this. I spent a lot of time creating standard operating procedure guides for a lot of what we do because I knew I would only be in a couple of days a week to train the new hire and I wanted them to have guides and how-to’s about procedures specific to our branch (the way my boss likes things done).

This new hire doesn’t seem to appreciate any of her hard work.

However, this new associate does not listen to anything I tell her. She blows me off. Refuses to follow any of the procedures and even got upset at me when I told her we never transfer calls to our boss unless it’s something we absolutely cannot help the client with.

She also seems to misunderstand the very nature of her role.

We’re assistants so it’s our job to ask what the nature of the call is and to handle it if it falls under allowable actions under our job description. She on the other hand will just transfer the call to my boss. Yesterday my boss had me sit in on the branch meeting and she basically went over what is expected of her and the other co-worker.

The new hire is quick to blame this on everyone else.

I think this rubbed her the wrong way because today I receive a text message from the other co-worker saying the new hire lost it and told her she wasn’t going to do what I told her to do because i’m not the boss. Mind you my boss approves of the training. I’ve had check-ins with her throughout the process. Ugh just frustrating that I’m wasting my time going in a couple of times a week when I know she won’t listen to me.

This sounds like a nightmare new hire.

What did Reddit have to say?

It’s time that others witness the sheer disrespect of this new hire.

This commenter dealt with a very similar situation.

It’s important to be transparent with her boss about this.

It’s time to start building a robust paper trail.

This seasoned associate showed up and did everything she could.

But ultimately, competence can’t always beat a bad attitude.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.