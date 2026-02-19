February 18, 2026 at 9:24 pm

She Called Out Her Mom’s Ulterior Motives, So Now She’s No Longer Coming To Visit

by Liz Wiest

mother and daughter smiling at the camera

Pexels/Reddit

Sometimes families are most functional when their time together is limited.

How would you handle your parents cancelling a trip to visit over a misunderstanding? One women recently sought validation about her situation on Reddit.

Here’s what went down.

AITA for asking why my mom would visit?

I (F22) live alone in an apartment between my siblings and my parents (F55, M60).

My parents have in the past and to this day, criticized my grandpa for often visiting others before getting to their place, as it makes them feel like just a part of a journey.

Seems like minor beef all things considered.

I have previously pointed out to my parents that they seem to do this to me.

I now have had a visit from my family, because my parents were driving my siblings home and came for a stop at my place.

I do like having my family over, but on the way out my mom said something along the lines of “we might come by next week”.

She sounds booked and busy.

I tried to ask her in a non-judgemental tone if this was another visit because they had other plans.

She admitted it was, but instantly turned to telling me she would now cancel the plans of visiting me – even after I asked when it would be, as I would like to have them over.

On this note I wonder: AITA for asking if there was external reasons for visiting me?

Seems like there’s something going on behind closed doors here. Let’s see how the Reddit community weighed in.

Most of the comments were fairly divisive.
Screenshot 2026 02 04 at 11.52.28 AM She Called Out Her Moms Ulterior Motives, So Now Shes No Longer Coming To Visit

Some stoked the fire.
Screenshot 2026 02 04 at 11.52.39 AM She Called Out Her Moms Ulterior Motives, So Now Shes No Longer Coming To Visit

Others felt the original poster was in the wrong.
Screenshot 2026 02 04 at 11.53.08 AM 1 She Called Out Her Moms Ulterior Motives, So Now Shes No Longer Coming To Visit

Another person had no patience for any of it.
Screenshot 2026 02 04 at 11.53.40 AM She Called Out Her Moms Ulterior Motives, So Now Shes No Longer Coming To Visit

Though some nuance was finally offered.
Screenshot 2026 02 04 at 11.53.55 AM She Called Out Her Moms Ulterior Motives, So Now Shes No Longer Coming To Visit

Sounds like this family trip is getting cut short.

