She Found Out Her Mom Wants To Cancel Her Birthday Trip, But She Still Wants To Go

There’s nothing more exciting than planning a trip, especially when it’s for a special event like a birthday.

For this young woman, she was excited for a birthday trip her mom planned with her. She planned ahead and was financially prepared for the vacation.

Unfortunately, things didn’t go exactly as planned and now her family can’t go. She wants to make sure it’s still okay that she enjoys the trip with her boyfriend.

Here’s the full story…

AITA for still going on this trip? I 21F, just recently turned 21. For my birthday my mom had promised me a trip. Since August, we started talking about it. I had suggested we go to Georgia (US) during winter, the week before Christmas. But she suggested the week of Christmas so we could have a “Christmas in Georgia”. So I agreed. I moved out over a year ago with my boyfriend. We both work full-time jobs and for the past month have been doing DoorDash and detailing cars every single day to save up for this trip.

My mom knows how many hours and how excited I was. I also requested the time off from work two months in advance. Since August the plans have changed multiple times. Even though I wasn’t the one changing them. Then last minute my brother called me and asked if I knew the Georgia trip was canceled. I had no idea. Apparently my mom called my sister and then my sister called my brother and let him know. When I called my mom to ask her about it, she said she wasn’t sure anymore because her and my stepdad are working on their marriage, my aunt had lost her job, and many of my siblings couldn’t come.

For context two of my siblings don’t live in the same state as us anymore. I was already so excited, had been working nonstop and had the time approved off. I decided I’d still go to Georgia with my boyfriend. Now my mom is angry and being petty because I won’t be home for Christmas. I do feel it’s important to mention that this isn’t the first time she’s made plans for my birthday and that either fell through on her end or ended up being about her instead of me. So AITA for still going on the trip and not coming home for Christmas after she canceled without telling me?

