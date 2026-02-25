She Had To Go Away For A Work Trip, So Her Boyfriend Gave Her The Silent Treatment For A Week

As technology changes, so do the expectations around communication.

What would you do if you started getting sparse responses from your partner? One woman recently vented her frustrations about this on Reddit. Here’s what went down.

AITA for not picking up my partner’s call during work

Last week, I (32F) was at a work conference which was in the evening followed by a networking session and dinner.

During the networking session, my partner (40M) texted me but I didn’t reply as I didn’t even see it.

Then he called, which I also didn’t see, as I was trying to talk to as many people as possible and get their contacts.

I replied with a couple of brief messages about an hour later telling him I’d check my calendar for April and sent him a couple of photos from the event.

I got home about 1am and immediately crashed as it had been a long day (I had been up since 7am).

The next day I sent him a cheerful good morning message but he didn’t reply (we usually text a couple of times a day / call every other day).

It’s been 6 days now with no response from him, so I figure he’s been giving me the cold shoulder for not replying at length and not picking up his call that evening.

For context, we’ve been together 5 years and he has his own business where he also gets really busy at times (but still does make time to reply when he is free).

Idk, AITA for not replying at length / not picking up the call that evening?

Modern communication has somehow never been more complicated.

