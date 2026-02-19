She Racked Up A Crazy Amount Of Money In Fines, But Is Expecting Her Coworker To Make It Go Away

Finding someone responsible enough to watch your people, places or pets while you’re gone is no small task.

What would you do if the person you found to housesit proved to not be as responsible as you’d hoped they’d be? One guy recently shared his crazy experience with this on Reddit.

Here’s what went down.

AITA for not paying for our house sitter’s parking tickets?

My partner and I are on vacation and her coworker is watching our house for us while we’re gone.

There’s street parking everywhere around us for free except for the street directly outside.

We told the coworker to move their car on days that they’re not working because they can’t be there all day, and if they can, to just park where there’s free parking.

Seems like a simple enough solution.

Well, they messaged us and told us that they have not one but 3 parking tickets.

One is for overtime parking, one for expired tags, and one for not having a front plate.

Those last two are definitely a personal problem.

We feel bad that this happened to them and that if they have to pay for all the tickets, it’ll take all the money we are paying them for watching our place.

But also, we told them not to park in that spot and we didn’t know they had the other issues with their car.

We’re thinking of offering to pay the cost of the overtime parking to be nice.

What say ye, are we in the wrong?

With little context, this seems to be a generous offer. Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

The lights are on, but nobody’s home with her…

