New Employee Thought She Landed A Secure Job, But Little Did She Know How Much Her Employer Was Lying

Many jobs often look far better in the description than they do in reality.

What would you do if you accepted a job that was entirely misrepresented to you?

One woman recently shared her horror story with this on Reddit. Here’s what went down.

Noped out fast I got a job with a call center after vowing I would never work in one again. Huge mistake!

Easy mistake to make in the midst of unemployment.

They let us know that we never stood a chance of being hired as employees, but that would be contractors/temps all the way. Also, the shift I would have been working, I would have had to work until the queue was empty.

That seems like an absurd expectation.

They also didn’t pay overtime (Illegal, btw). We had to learn 12 different systems to answer a customer query.

Wherever this place is, they don’t pay enough.

I lasted a day, then told them I would be sending back the equipment. They wanted to bring in bodies, work us until we burned out, lay us all off, and start a fresh batch.

This style of management is becoming alarmingly common. Let’s see what the Reddit community chimed in with.

Unfortunately, most could relate all too well.

One person affirmed the hidden intention.

Some pointed out this pattern in other industries.

Another person had been in the exact same scenario.

But all validated the original poster’s decision.

Not every opportunity is an upgrade.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.