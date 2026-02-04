She Was Trying To Plan A Vacation With Her Sister, But The Destination Kept Getting Changed. So She Finally Accused Her Sister Of Only Vacationing With Her To Offset The Costs.

Going on a vacation with your family can be a lot of fun, but sometimes making the plans can take a lot of work.

What would you do if your sister kept changing where she wanted to go and picking places you’ve already been?

That’s what happened to the woman in this story, and she finally got frustrated and told her sister.

AITA for telling my sister it feels like she only wants to visit us so we can offset her vacation costs? My husband and I live In PNW. My sister lives in Europe.

Last time they visited us (her and her boyfriend) was 7 years ago and them we did a big southwest road trip (Yellowstone, all Utah parks, Grand canyon, Nevada, California). So, this year their vacation is end of September. We told them they should come visit us but she was complaining she doesn’t have money and was looking at going somewhere else.

After checking she decided it was too expensive everywhere and they will visit us again. We were like “that’s great” but then she tells me she wants to go to Florida and New Orleans. So, I told her right away that we definitely don’t want to go there.

My husband lived in Florida when he was very young for a while and he really doesn’t like it there and expressed that is not interested in New Orleans and I visited long ago by myself. So, I was helping her find a multi city connections so they can go to Florida for a week before coming here. I was also giving her ideas where to go in Florida (I went for a road trip long time ago with a friend) but then suddenly she changed her mind and bought round trip tickets to Seattle.

I was like ok… Then the next day she said they want to got to Hawaii. I said that Hawaii is very expensive and we would rather not go to save money on something else. We went before to Oahu and Big island (when it was still affordable). But after talking, we agreed but her plan was to go see Maui and Kauai in 7 days.

We said that would feel too rushed and we don’t think we would even enjoy that. I was pushing towards visiting one island *Maui) (more to do) and we were looking at hotels and Airbnb’s but everything was pricey. She said she can see affordable places and I asked her to send me links which all turned out to be places on Molokai. After investigating she decided it’s too expensive.

The next day she said she wants to go back to Grand Canyon and Zion, and try for the permits for the wave in Arizona. We took them to all of these places beside the wave during our road trip before. We have seen the wave a few years back. I’ve been to Grand Canyon 5 times. My husband 3. Same all the Utah parks.

My husband said he really doesn’t want to go back there especially because he has a friend in Texas and he’s been planning to visit for a while now and we will probably drive. I called her and told her that we don’t feel like going there again and she became irritated, to which i became irritated as well and said :”We thought you guys are coming here to visit us and instead it feels like you are only coming here so we can co-fund your trip”

I was still talking and then realized she disconnected, I tried to call her 3 times and my calls would disconnect after one ring. I sent her a message saying: “I don’t know what is going on it looks like you’re rejecting my calls?”

The next day she sent a message back saying “I didn’t reject your calls I just didn’t pick up and that’s a difference, I just disconnected and turned my phone off”. Then she proceeded to say it’s her vacation but it’s nice that we “let” them come and visit. And I said that it’s vacation for us too.

But she said that it’s her trip and she is paying for the tickets to fly thousands of kilometers (but wants us to share costs if we go somewhere together, provide a car) at this point I just told her to call me when she cools off because I don’t feel like it’s a text message conversation. She then asked if she will have to pay for electricity, water etc. when they are staying with us.

Haven’t heard from her in 8 days and know she told our mom that everything is great and they are going to vacation in the US. When she bought tickets we were very excited to show them were we live and I started sending her places we could go to.

I proposed Vancouver Island, Vancouver, BC and Alberta Parks combined with Glacier NP. Plus Mt Rainier, Olympics (rainforest and beaches) San Juan Islands, renting a boat to send a day or two on Puget sound, Tacoma car museum (he loves cars), proposed a backpacking trip. Columbia river Gorge with it’s waterfalls (they really like waterfalls), Portland, maybe Astoria and Cannon beach. All of these places they’ve never been too. Last time we focused on the Southwest so we skipped PNW.

We are not the type of people to just sit home. And that wasn’t the intention. We went on a big trip to the southwest with them 7 years ago even though I’ve already been to all of these places before. Also paid for one of their tickets then to fly here.

When we go to Europe we travel by ourselves usually because they never have time for us. 2 years ago went for a 5 day trip together. AITA?

Other than the ticket they paid for on the previous trip, I don’t see how the sister is trying to save money by traveling with her. It seems like pretty normal vacation planning until she got frustrated, so I think she is out of line.

