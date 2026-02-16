Sisters Start Serious Relationships at the Same Time, But Only One Gets a Plus-One to the Wedding

An older sister was thrilled when her younger sister announced she was getting married this summer, especially since they both happened to meet their partners around the same time.

While the younger sister moved quickly toward engagement and wedding planning, the older sister chose a slower pace, despite being in a serious relationship she sees as long-term.

When wedding invitations went out, though, one detail stung more than expected: the older sister wasn’t given a plus-one. Read on for the story.

AITA for being upset that my sister won’t give me a +1 to her wedding My little sister is getting married this summer and I couldn’t be happier for her. She seems really happy and deserves all of it. She met her partner this year, and they got engaged fairly quickly and are getting married within a year of knowing each other. Around the same time she met her partner, I met mine.

Like little sister, like older sister.

By the time the wedding arrives, we’ll both be with our partners for the same amount of time. She did not give me a +1 for my partner for the wedding. I told her im in a serious relationship and we’re wanting to integrate our lives but she will not make an exception. She said “if you guys are engaged by that time, I’ll reconsider.”

Oh, wow.

That was hurtful as our timelines are different and we aren’t in a rush. The wedding is being held at a private rental home versus a wedding home, and if it were about cost, I would be happy to cover the cost. I feel very hurt that my sister won’t make this exception.

Naturally.

I feel I’ve always been there for her and helped her when she needed me. And I’m also really happy and would hate to exclude my partner. AITA for being upset that she won’t even consider this?

Now she’s wondering whether her reaction is reasonable, or if she’s overstepping by expecting an exception.

Most people said there are actually no AHs here.

They both have good points.

Some would even argue she is more on the NTA side.

Two valid relationship paths, one awkward wedding rule, and a lot of unintended feelings caught in the middle.

