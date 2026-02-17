Son Took Home A Cake That His Aunt Said Was Fair Game, But When His Father Found Out Part Of It Had Been Eaten, He Hit The Roof

Sometimes, the crime doesn’t fit the punishment.

So, what would you do if your aunt told you to take a cake home that your dad left behind, and you didn’t know what the cake was or who it was for? Would you just take it home and leave it alone? Or would you eat a few pieces?

In the following story, one son opts for the latter after his dad fails to respond in time. Here’s how it all played out.

AITA because we ate the cake that apparently we weren’t supposed to? I (18m) and my father (49m) just had an argument. It all started earlier today. My father went to his mom’s house to cook her dinner, and I was out running errands, so I didn’t go with him. Later, he texts me to come over to get the food and bring it home. So I do just that.

His aunt told him to take the cake.

I go there and pack up the food, but as I’m leaving my aunt (53f) says for me to take the store bought chocolate cake with me when I go, the conversation went something like this. Aunt: Hey, you can take that cake if you want. Me: Are you sure? Aunt: Yeah, your dad left it here.

He tried to find out more info.

Me: Did he buy it for anyone specifically? Aunt: Nah, just take it. Me: Don’t mind if I do. Then I walked out and went home, sending my father a text, and he never responded, so I ate a slice or two.

Then, his dad responded.

Then he finally responds, and this is the conversation. Me: What’s the cake for? (7:43 pm) Father: Don’t touch (9:07 pm) Me: You say an hour and a half later

His dad was angry.

Father: Don’t care, I didn’t say that was for y’all. Me: Auntie said we could take it. Father: I told her to tell y’all to take it, not eat it. Me: There’s still a third left (there was only about two-thirds to start).

Father: I didn’t tell y’all to touch it.

He can replace the cake if needed.

Me: Also didn’t say we couldn’t for the longest (replying to my first message) He then went on a rant, a lot of swearing, and said he’s “done with” us. I admit I probably shouldn’t have eaten a slice, but I was told by one person I could, given no context as to what the cake was for or who it was for, just told to take it. The cake probably cost 15 bucks, and I could always get him another. AITA?

Wow! That’s a strong reaction to an eaten cake.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about this situation.

According to this reader, no one is in the right.

This person thinks it was fine because it was already eaten.

Here’s someone who thinks the opposite.

For this person, it’s just a cheap cake.

Let’s hope it was all just a joke, because otherwise, that was a harsh response from his father.

