Student Played In An Honors Band Concert, And Helped Rickroll The Audience After A Temperamental Teacher Insulted His Students’ Talent
Student-led events can come with unexpected surprises.
The following story involves a student in the honors music class.
Their band teacher was quite toxic and regularly lost his temper.
After the teacher gave them an insulting comment, the students secretly planned something memorable for their concert.
Check out the full details below…
Band teacher told us we were failures. We rickrolled him at the winter concert.
Every year, the students in the honors music classes put on a concert for teachers and parents.
This is completely student led. No teachers know what the songs are.
We have a senior who’s basically in charge of everything.
She was given permission to approve our songs. She makes sure it was nothing inappropriate.
This allows it to be a true surprise.
Meet their band teacher…
My band teacher is problematic, to say the least. He has a short temper.
I don’t think he really wanted to be a teacher. I’m being honest.
He got mad at us in class one day. He blew up at us.
He said stuff about how we were hopeless. He said we had no talent.
That is not true, in case you were wondering.
This person and their bandmates started plotting their performance.
So we got plotting.
My friends L and N and I had the idea of rickrolling the audience.
So we got composing. Basically, we started off playing some traditional band piece.
Then, the music stopped.
The look on their teacher’s face was priceless.
The tenor sax played the intro to “Never Gonna Give You Up.”
It went from there. It was epic.
The look on the band teacher’s face was priceless.
That was one concert for the history books.
Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.
Short and sweet.
You didn’t deserve a crappy, immature teacher, says this one.
This user shares a personal experience.
Yes, for sure!
Finally, another band teacher speaks up.
If you tell musicians they have no talent, they’re gonna prove you wrong in the most musically creative way!
