Student Played In An Honors Band Concert, And Helped Rickroll The Audience After A Temperamental Teacher Insulted His Students’ Talent

Student-led events can come with unexpected surprises.

The following story involves a student in the honors music class.

Their band teacher was quite toxic and regularly lost his temper.

After the teacher gave them an insulting comment, the students secretly planned something memorable for their concert.

Check out the full details below…

Band teacher told us we were failures. We rickrolled him at the winter concert.

Every year, the students in the honors music classes put on a concert for teachers and parents.

This is completely student led. No teachers know what the songs are.

We have a senior who’s basically in charge of everything.

She was given permission to approve our songs. She makes sure it was nothing inappropriate.

This allows it to be a true surprise.