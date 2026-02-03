Student Wanted A Part-Time Job, But The Job He Eventually Got Lied To Him About Everything, So He Broke Down At Work And Finally Quit

Isn’t it insane when the most demanding jobs pay the least?

I lasted 24 days working retail and then had a mental breakdown, quit out of embarrassment I’m not even joking. I wanted a small part time job during my first year of college, I just wanted some extra money, and I was pretty bored.

I applied for a few places and eventually got a job at a very well known, primarily clothing, retail shop in the mall of my town. It was about a thirty minute walk from my house. The position was only four hours, four days a week, perfect for my college schedule. The job listing stated I’d get 25% discount and I’d be paid £11.50 an hour.

It was all a lie. I interviewed and got the job, on my first day (just an induction) I was told that I was on a probation period, where I’d only get £10.45 an hour for the first three months, during this probation period, I could get fired whenever. A few days later, after my shift, I went to buy some things, turns out the discount was only 10% for all employees. The first week I was only working the hours I applied for.

Then the next week, I was given, one four hour shift and three eight hour shifts! I literally spent two hours one day, FOLDING THONGS (yes it is possible, but it leaves your fingers numb after like thirty minutes) What made it even worse was that on my four hour shifts I was given a fifteen minute break, on eight hour shifts I got two fifteen minute breaks and thirty minutes for lunch. I was not told about this.

On my first eight hour shift I was told about my lunch break, but not about the other breaks. I worked three eight hour shifts, before another employee told me I had assigned break times. Then came the mental breakdown. My last shift had been a little rough, some crap had happened at home so I was mentally not great either, I was tired and really didn’t want to go in, but pushed myself anyway. My physical health is not the best so I ended up running five minutes late.

When I got there, I was soaking wet, incredibly out of breath to the point of feeling like I was gonna black out (pretty sure I have undiagnosed asthma) and I just started sobbing, I couldn’t calm down. I spent about two hours hidden away in the closet, crying, non verbal, and one of my bosses had to drive me home. I quit the next day because I was so embarrassed.

