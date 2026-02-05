Bride’s Family Was Determined To Her Dream Wedding Dress Before It Was Ready, So The Bridal Store Employee Had To Call The Cops

“Too many cooks spoil the broth” just got real!

This user shares how a bride couldn’t get her dream dress because she showed up with her annoying cousins.

Check out the full story!

AITA for calling the police on a bride’s relatives in a bridal shop? A few years ago, I was working in a bridal shop that made customized wedding dresses. One day, a bride came to us six months before her wedding and asked us to make her wedding dress.

They were excited to make this dress until…

We accepted her order and began the process. At her request, we booked her first fitting for two months before the wedding day. About a week before that booked fitting, the bride came to the shop unexpectedly with two other ladies. They asked to see the wedding dress. At that time, the dress had just arrived from the tailor and was in the store, but it was not ready to be presented. We hadn’t checked it properly yet, some loose threads still needed to be cut, and it hadn’t been steamed.

UH OH…

Normally, we always tidy and prepare the dress before showing it to the client. I explained that the dress was not ready and told them it wasn’t available to view yet. However, the two ladies insisted. They went to our stock rack and started looking through the dresses themselves. Every dress on the rack was clearly labeled with the bride’s name and wedding date, so they quickly found it and opened it without permission. I was completely shocked by how rude this was. The dress was, of course, unfinished because the first fitting hadn’t happened yet. Seeing it in that state, the two ladies became very upset and disappointed.

They were not expecting that!

They panicked, saying the dress looked incomplete and that the wedding was only two months away. From our professional point of view, there was still plenty of time for fittings and alterations. The two women appeared to be the bride’s cousins. The bride herself was calm and kind. We had already had several consultations, built a good relationship, and she trusted us.

It’s going to get worse!

These cousins, however, were new to us, and it seemed the bride didn’t really want to come with them, but she felt pressured to do so. They continued criticizing the dress and stressing themselves out. An hour and half passed, and it was time for us to close the shop. I politely asked them to leave and reminded them that they could see everything properly on the scheduled fitting day. They refused to leave.

That’s INSANE!

I did not know what to do so I called my boss. She suggested the same thing – ask them to come on the booked fitting day. They still refused to leave so my boss told me to call the police, so I did. The two cousins became furious, and even the bride asked me, “Do you really have to do this?” Shortly after, they left angrily. Later, the bride called us and said she no longer wanted the dress and would look for another dressmaker. Some time after that, I found out she couldn’t find anyone else to make her dress.

Thing got ruined…

The gown we were creating for her was truly a dream dress. I still feel sorry for the bride. Things could have been very different if they had simply come to the shop on their booked fitting day. She could have worn her dream dress on her wedding day.

YIKES! That sounds problematic!

Why would the cousins act like it was their wedding?

Let’s find out what people on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows the bride brought it upon herself!

Exactly! This user knows the bride allowed the cousins to ruin this wedding.

This user isn’t sure why the cousins stayed for so long at the shop.

Exactly! This user knows this girl was only following her boss’ orders!

This user knows this girl is not at fault!

Somebody’s being way too unreasonable here!

