Teen Boy Dislikes Feeling Dirty So He Takes An Eight-Minute Shower Every Night, But His Mother Thinks He’s Wasting Her Money.

Teens rarely agree with their parents on anything.

So, what would you do if your mother started yelling at you for wasting money just because you take a nightly eight-minute shower? Would you do better to prevent her from yelling? Or would you ignore her, even if she started doing it more?

In the following story, one teen boy finds himself in this situation and chooses to ignore his mom. Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for completely dismissing my mother’s complaints about showering for too long? I (17) have always had big problems with grease/oils to the point I legitimately question if I have contamination OCD. Perceived dirtiness and bacteria specifically also set this off. Lying down without full clothing, having not showered in the past ~10 hours, disgusts me. As a result, I shower every evening. My showers take about ~8 minutes, are warm, and I try to turn the tap on as little as I can/lift it enough so the switch from tap to shower head stays up; it goes back down when the water is low enough/turned off. If I remember to, I turn the water off when exfoliating.

His mother monitors the water usage.

My mother, however, calls this absolutely excessive. I don’t want to get too deep into our relationship, but I’ll say we’re far from compatible on a personality level. She frequently complains/yells at me for taking showers that “waste her money.” Her main argument is “how much money I’m washing down the drain.” She says it’s too expensive since we have an instantaneous water heater. We’re not living paycheck to paycheck, though. She buys new furniture frequently. Once, she claimed she heard the water “turning on and off repeatedly and then staying on for a long time.”

Frustrated, he wonders if he’s wrong for ignoring her.

Yes, that first bit was me using the sink. There are more things to do in a bathroom than shower, like shaving, brushing teeth, using the toilet, cutting nails, which I do BEFORE getting into the shower. If I mention that I barely turn the tap on, she says it doesn’t matter because the water is still being heated by the boiler. Of course, arguments like mine are instantly shut down by her. And correct me if I’m wrong, but mentioning a “boiler” when you have an instantaneous water heater in is far from logical. I’ve started ignoring the complaints, meaning she makes them more frequently/harsher. AITA?

Eek! He’s probably excited to move out when he becomes an adult.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think about him ignoring his mother like that.

