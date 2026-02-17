Teen Brings His Sick Stepsister Soup On The Way Home, And His Stepmom Says He “Undermined” Her Parenting

In a blended family that’s only been together for about a year, a 19-year-old stepped in when his 17-year-old step-sister asked the family group chat if someone could grab her soup because she was feeling unwell.

After their step-mom insisted the teen could get it herself, he offered to pick it up since he was already driving home from work.

AITA for undermining my step-mom and getting my step-sister soup? Last week on Friday, my (19m) stepsister (17) texts our family group chat (with me, my dad (52), my step mom (47) and my other step sister (19f)) For further context our parents got married 1 year ago so I never really got to know either of them too well and we all generally mind our own business. She asked if someone could please grab her soup from a deli place like 2 miles down the street from our house on their way home because she wasn’t feeling well. My dad and step sister both said they would be home later, and my step mom said that since she had a license now and could go herself. She said she was feeling really bad and didn’t think she could.

I was driving and stopped at a gas station and when I checked my phone while there I saw the messages and said that I could grab her some since I had just gotten off work. She said thank you and my step mom immediately responded and asked if I was sure since she was almost an adult who could get it herself. I said it was no big deal and that it was on the way home. We get take out from this place for dinner sometimes and I remembered she likes their cookies so I grabbed one for her too.

When I get home my step sister was on the couch and my step mom was on the kitchen Island but their kinda in the same room, so when I gave her the soup and the cookie my step mom noticed. Later on my dad tells me that apparently my step mom didn’t like that I went and got her the soup after she said she could grab it herself because I was undermining her, and apparently she also didn’t like that I bought her a cookie too because apparently it was rewarding laziness. I said she was being ridiculous because it was literally soup and my dad told me that it didn’t matter and that if she didn’t like it I was in the wrong because I crossed the line by doing something she didn’t want me to do.

I thought she was over reacting at first but it seems like she is still upset about it. The more I think about it I feel as if I may have went against what she wants which is semi-rude. AITA?

Now he’s second-guessing whether doing something considerate crossed a line in a family dynamic he’s still navigating.

Sometimes a kind gesture is just soup, but in blended families, even that can turn into a power struggle.

