Teen Wants Nothing More For Her Birthday Than A Professionally-Made Cake, But When She’s Disappointed With The Results, Her Mom Takes It Personally

AITA for telling my mum that I really appreciate her getting her friend to bake my birthday cake, but she can’t bake cakes, and being called bratty? I’m turning fifteen in a week, and I really really wanted a professional cake. I’d never gotten one before, I’d always basically baked my own birthday cakes since I was like 10, and my mum would bake them when I was younger. I wanted a pink and white cake, with almost frilly icing if that makes sense? But the main thing was because I come from a very picky family, I wanted half chocolate and vanilla, so everyone could have a slice of what they like.

I sent a message of requirements to my mum (55, female) and she was totally up for it. In said message, I detailed if the chocolate and vanilla split isn’t possible fully vanilla is perfectly fine, and she went to a few cake shops, and not once tried to do a full vanilla. She just tried to do chocolate and vanilla, which was denied. I appreciate the effort, but she didn’t try for my alternative at all. She then called her friend which bakes in her spare time to make me a cake, which was nice. My mum told me she was professional (for some reason) and could do the vanilla-chocolate split. Brilliant!

Later on, she showed me some pictures of her friend’s cake and they were… interesting. You could see the cake under the frosting, it wasn’t the best to say the least. Tonight, about ten minutes ago she told me that her friend can’t do any icing on the cake, and I will just have a plain white cake with happy birthday on – no icing, no decor, just a cake. I kindly told her that I was focused on the icing, it’s what I really wanted. I’d never had a fully pretty professional cake before, and what her friend can do is not at all what I want.

She started to cry and said I was sounding bratty. I didn’t mean to come across that way, so I immediately backtracked and apologized. I tried to comfort her, but she left the room and slammed the door – she’s now crying in her bedroom. Am I in the wrong for saying that isn’t what I wanted? I’m going to apologize to her now, but Lord knows how that’s going to go. AITA?

This drama could have all been avoided if this mom had just listened to her daughter.

She could’ve just asked a professional baker to make a vanilla cake – but instead she tasked her friend with the job.

The real issue? Telling her daughter the woman was a professional baker, and then guilt tripping her when she was disappointed.

Sure, no one is getting the cake they might’ve hoped for.

Perhaps the mom is embarrassed or annoyed at her friend for overpromising – or perhaps she knows her choices have disappointed her daughter, and she’s upset about that.

But that’s no reason to take it out on her daughter. It’s her birthday cake after all, and her right to be disappointed.

Mom is being totally unfair.

