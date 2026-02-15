February 15, 2026 at 4:48 am

‘That feeling when you realize you are never going back to the shelter.’ – A Rescue Dog Was Overjoyed In His New Home

by Matthew Gilligan

dog playing in snow

TikTok/@megan_offroad

Once a dog realizes that they’re truly home for good and in a safe space, it’s pretty obvious.

They relax, let their guards down, and decide to have some fun!

A woman named Megan posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how her new rescue dog reacted when he had that realization.

dog playing in snow

TikTok/@megan_offroad

The video showed the pooch in a snowy backyard with Megan’s two sons.

The dog played around and ran back and forth in the snow.

dog playing in snow

TikTok/@megan_offroad

The video’s text overlay reads, “That feeling when you realize you are never going back to the shelter and your forever home has a yard and two boys to play with forever.”

dog playing in snow

TikTok/@megan_offroad

Take a look at the video.

@megan_offroad

His joy brings me joy #newdog #rescuedog #christmasdog #kodiak #fureverhome

♬ original sound – tyler glass

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person was moved.

Screenshot 2026 01 25 at 9.09.28 AM That feeling when you realize you are never going back to the shelter. A Rescue Dog Was Overjoyed In His New Home

Another TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 01 25 at 9.09.51 AM That feeling when you realize you are never going back to the shelter. A Rescue Dog Was Overjoyed In His New Home

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 01 25 at 9.10.07 AM That feeling when you realize you are never going back to the shelter. A Rescue Dog Was Overjoyed In His New Home

He knows that he’s in his forever home!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter