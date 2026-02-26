February 26, 2026 at 2:55 pm

‘The best grooming experience ever.’ – A Dog Had A Sweet Reaction After His Owner Stayed At The Groomer

by Matthew Gilligan

If nothing else, Golden Retrievers are intensely loyal to their owners.

And they tend to get pretty down in the dumps when their favorite people go away, even for a short time.

A TikTokker named Tristan showed TikTokkers how her dog Burrow reacted when she took him to get groomed and it delighted viewers.

The video’s text overlay reads, “My dog when he thought I was leaving him at the groomer.”

Burrow was initially concerned as the video showed him looking through a window at the groomer’s, and it’s obvious he was worried that his owner was leaving.

But then, everything changed!

The video’s text overlay reads, “When he realized I was staying,” and Burrow had a huge smile on his face!

The pooch got a new toy after his grooming and the video’s caption reads, “The best grooming experience ever.”

Take a look at the video.

Now check out how viewers reacted.

Kleenex weighed in!

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTok user spoke up.

He was pretty worried there for a minute!

