The CEO Publicly Bragged About Record Earnings, But That Didn’t Stop Them From Stiffing All Their Employees

Working for a corporation that puts profits over people is nothing short of exhausting.

What would you do if your boss made a show of how much money everyone had except the people who make it all happen? One person recently vented about this on Reddit.

Here are the details.

Company just announced record profits then told us there’s no budget for raises this year

We had our quarterly meeting today and the CEO was practically giddy talking about how we exceeded revenue targets by 40% and had our most profitable year ever.

Lots of congratulations all around for the “amazing team effort”.

I’m sure that’s not exactly how they think of it.

Then my manager sends an email two hours later saying annual reviews are coming up but we’ve been instructed that nobody is getting more than a 2% raise due to “budget constraints” and “economic uncertainty”.

That doesn’t even cover inflation.

Meanwhile I just found out our VP of Operations got a new company car last month.

Funny how there’s always room in the budget for that.

A Tesla.

But sure, there’s no money for the people actually doing the work.

I’ve been here 4 years and I’m making basically the same as when I started after you account for cost of living.

No upward mobility in a job can be soul-crushing.

My rent went up 15% this year alone.

But hey at least the shareholders are happy right?

The disconnect is insane.

Those people don’t live in reality.

They really stood up there bragging about record profits and expected us to just smile and accept poverty wages.

I’m so done pretending to be grateful for scraps.

Boss makes a dollar, they make a dime. Let’s see if Reddit could empathize.

Some immediately offered words of warning.

Others, words of advice.

Another person had a sadder story to share.

And more folks just commiserated over how poorly things have turned out.

Boundaries with work are the key to a fulfilling life.

