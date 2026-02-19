Employee’s Company Has Terrible Management, So He Wants To Start Looking For Another Job, But He Isn’t Sure What To Tell Potential Employers About Why He’s Leaving His Current Role

Working for a company that is disorganized and with managers who are terrible can make showing up at the office miserable.

What would you do if you were in a job that you really didn’t like, and you had a feeling that you were going to get fired in the near future?

That is the situation that the employee in this story is in, so he wants to start looking for a new job but he isn’t sure what to tell potential employers about why he is leaving.

My employer is disorganized, my manager is weak, and the writing is on the wall. So, I think at this point I need to admit the writing is on the wall.

Poorly run companies are awful to work for.

For context, I have worked for this company for almost a year, and it’s given me nothing but heartache. Before I hopped onto this company, I worked for a very vicious corporation that was trying to quietly downsize its staff. Even before that I was fired from a company that really liked me until I told them that I had cancer.

So many companies are terrible these days.

And before that one I got fired from what was basically a sweatshop from an employer that didn’t like that I had a doctor’s appointment on my first month of employment. To make a long story short, my main grievances with this company have been:

Why are managers like this?

1. My manager is bad at communicating and snaps when I have a question. 2. The workload is so bad that I have to do overtime in order to catch up with deadlines. 3. Everybody’s blaming me for their deficiencies with Revit.

That is an awful feeling. Start looking for something new now.

And now, I think I’m on the chopping block, because my coworker reported me to HR when we couldn’t meet last week’s deadline. I’ve been so burnt out for the past couple of months, I tried to stop doing that OT so that I can regain my energy. I did it at the most inopportune time, and now they’re resentful.

Maybe some of this is his fault then.

I do feel like I did make a lot of mistakes during my time here, but I really think I made those mistakes, because the lack of work-life balance has caused me to become so exhausted that it’s impairing my own judgment. And having an unapproachable manager makes it even more difficult to know what needs to get done and when.

He has one foot out the door.

I want to say honestly I look forward to my next job. I really do want to say that with confidence. But right now I don’t really have a backup, and it’s almost Christmas time. What should I tell the next company is the reason that I’m looking for my next job?

This may not look good to many hiring managers.

I want to tell them that I lacked work life balance and had a unapproachable manager but I don’t know if that will look good on me in the interview.

What a tough situation to be in. It seems that he needs to learn more about what to say in interviews and how to find a job he loves.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about his situation.

