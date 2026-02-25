Boyfriend And His Fiancé Want To Elope, But Their Families Will Do Anything To Make Sure That Doesn’t Happen

Weddings should be a day all about love, but more often than not, they’re all about drama.

What would you do if your parents were trying to dictate how you had your big day? One guy recently shared his secret plan to elope with Reddit. Here are the details.

AITA for cancelling my wedding but still getting married in private?

My fiancé (38M) and I (34F) are supposed to get married this summer.

We have a son who will be around 1 at the time.

That can make planning a bit complicated.

We don’t want a traditional wedding.

We’re both autistic and all the wedding expectations (attention, speeches, parties, family stuff) are just too much.

That’s fair enough for anyone!

My parents paid a deposit for a venue, but my family, especially my mom, doesn’t respect boundaries well and would push no matter what.

So we’re cancelling the venue, paying my parents back, and saying the wedding is postponed.

That’s one way to handle that.

On the original date, we’ll get married quietly in a church with just us and our kid, then go bowling or something.

No guests, no announcement beforehand.

We’re not telling our families because my family will try to interfere or show up anyway.

This couple should be allowed to have their wedding how they see fit!

I feel bad knowing they’ll be disappointed when they find out, but this feels like the only way to do this without it becoming a stressful mess.

AITAH?

Weddings should be about the couple getting married, not everyone else’s expectations. Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

The comments all seemed to unanimously agree.



One person saw the bigger picture.



Another normalized their decision.



Some made some more valid points.



And some even provided valuable advice.



If love is blind, that should include time blindness.

