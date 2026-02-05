Customer Called Tech Support For Answers, But He Already Seemed To Think He Had All Of Them

Having to fix your own technology is never ideal, but calling tech support can definitely feel humiliating.

But what would you do if you were on the other side of the equation and had to deal with know-it-all customers? One guy recently shared his experience with this on Reddit. Here’s what went down.

Just another day in tech support

Me: Okay, so let’s make a test print and see if that worked.

Me: Do you know how to make a test print?

This can be a loaded question for some.

Caller: I know how to do everything with these printers! I could just about take them apart and put them back together again, except that’s your job. I’m the IT person here!

He was definitely not the IT person there.

Doesn’t take much to figure that one out.

Five minutes go by.

Caller: I made the test print!

Well, good for them!

Me: Did you make that test print from the computer, or directly on the printer itself?

Caller: I don’t know how to make a test print on the printer itself.

Me: (inwardly cackling)

IT person doesn’t always mean IT professional. Let’s see what the good folks of Reddit had to say about this one.

Funny how the customers seeking out support always think they can fix their own problems.

