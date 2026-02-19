‘This is actually smart.’ – Heinz Has Finally Made A French Fry Box With A Built-In Ketchup Holder And We’re Here For It

Well, it took ’em long enough…

Heinz has been the biggest name in ketchup for as long as most of us can remember, and now they’ve upped the ante by creating something that all french fry lovers are gonna appreciate.

The company debuted a french fry box with a built-in ketchup holder so things don’t get messy.

Heinz showed viewers how the contraption works in a viral TikTok video, and the video’s caption reads, “Everyone knows you can’t have fries without Heinz. So we finally added a spot for ketchup on fry boxes.”

The video’s text overlay reads, “The fry box hasn’t changed since 1950. But there’s always been one problem.”

The video showed people digging their fries in different ketchup blobs and spreading it from packets.

The text overlay continued, “There’s nowhere to put the ketchup.”

It then added, “Heinz decided to change that.”

The viral video then showed viewers the fry box with the ketchup holder and let viewers know that it has a two-packet capacity.

Cool!

You can find a list of places selling the Heinz Dipper by clicking HERE.

Let’s take a look at the video.

@heinz_us Everyone knows you can’t have fries without Heinz. So we finally added a spot for ketchup on fry boxes. Check the link in our bio to find the location nearest you. ♬ original sound – heinz

A TikTokker gave the contraption a shot with food he got from a place called Fat Sal’s Deli

Check out his review below.

This is a brilliant idea!

