‘This poor baby is still outside and lost.’ – A Home Security Camera Caught Someone Abandoning A Dog In The Middle Of A Street

This is the kind of stuff that makes animal lovers’ blood boil!

A woman named Jasmine posted security camera footage from her front porch that showed a helpless dog being abandoned on her street.

The security camera footage shows a vehicle stopped in the middle of the street during a rainy night, and the poor dog dumped on the street.

Jasmine showed viewers that the dog was so scared, she was hiding under a car in the rain.

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “People like this do not deserve animals. This is a long shot but I hope this video reaches people from my area or the person who did this! Today at 2:16 a.m. this dark grey minivan abandoned their dog in the middle of the street and left. I didn’t find her until 6 a.m. when I woke up because I heard her barking.”

Jasmine continued, “So I checked my cameras and seen her and I went back on footage and seen she chose my yard because this was the only house she can easily go to as my gate was open and it was where her owner abandoned her. I came out and she was soaked and scared as it was heavily raining but wanted help so I made her a shelter to keep her dry and try to keep her warm as we waited for animal control.”

She added, “However after a few hours animal control has still not arrived and I had to leave but she ran outside my yard because she got scared and ran under a car so I left her shelter and some food by the car she went under. This poor baby is still outside and lost.”

But this story has a happy ending!

In a follow-up video, Jasmine let viewers know the the abandoned dog got adopted.

She wrote in the video’s caption, “The poor Frenchie that was abandoned outside my home on a rainy night at 2 a.m. has found her forever home! She now has a second chance at life with her new owner.”

Jasmine added, “If you could find it in your hearts to support her amazing work, please consider donating at www.handinpawrescue.com. Your support helps save dogs and gives them a second chance at life.”

Some people out there just shouldn’t be pet owners. Period.

