Thoughtful Son Keeps Trying To Show His Parents How To Turn Off Their Tablet, But They Keep Locking It Instead

There is a steep learning curve for the iPad if you’re used to using other devices. Some parents struggle with it more than others.

Check out this son trying to help them conquer logging out.

Parents not understanding “locked” vs “off”

So many times my parents will have an issue with their iPads that can always be solved by killing the app or turning the whole tablet off and on again. Despite the solution having been the same for the better part of a decade, I have to explain to them every time that locking their tablet isn’t the same as turning it off.

Yet you’d think it was rocket science…

“Just hold down the lock button and a thing will come up to swipe to turn it off.” “What’s the lock button?” “Just close the app” Simply swipes to home screen. “No you got to close it all the way. Kill it.” “I forgot.” “Just double tap the home button.”

You can almost feel OP’s blood pressure rising.

“What’s that?” “The only button on the front.” Proceeds to wait a solid beat in between each press. “It’s not working.” “You gotta do it faster.” Does it again faster but still too slow.

Alas, victory is not in the cards today.

“I can’t do it!” “Okay let’s try swiping up and holding for a second.” She does this but cannot manage to not immediately swipe away from multitasking. I legitimately cannot figure out how she’s doing it “I can’t do it!!!” “Fine. Give it to me.”

Here is what folks are saying.

That does sound needlessly difficult.

Wow 300 is impressive.

I will try this feature!

I got a headache just reading this.

There you go! Easy peasy. I love Apple.

I think documentation with pictures could help.

