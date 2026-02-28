TikTok Trend Tutorial: How To Do The Popular “Bird Trend” Where One Person Perches On The Arm Of Another

The TikTok Bird Trend is extremely popular right now, and it is easy to see why. It looks funny and lots of fun to do, but only if you know how.

Fortunately, it is way simpler than most people would think, and these TikTokers will show you how.

The tutorial video begins by showing a guy who has pulled his arms into his T-Shirt and then put his hands out the bottom. That’s a pretty simple step one.

Sure, it looks goofy, but that’s the point.

The girl has her arm out resting on a table, ready for him to ‘perch’ on it like a bird.

So far, this is pretty simple, but where will his legs go?

The guy then shows himself putting his legs back onto the couch behind him, getting into a position like a pushup, but with his hands on her arm.

Ahh, it is all making sense now.

He then starts bobbing his head around like a bird. It is so funny, but a lot easier than I expected.

It is nice when trends like this don’t require any special equipment or skills.

Watch their quick video below to see exactly how it is done.

Read on to see the reactions from the people in the comments.

This person made an illustration to help.

Here is someone who is happy to try it.

This kid did it without the arm.

Now we can all participate in this fun trend.

