‘Oh, this is Linda, she’ll be joining us today.’ – Tourists On A Walking Tour Of A City In Europe Were Unexpectedly Joined By A Dog

Well, this looks like a whole lot of fun!

A traveler in the European country of North Macedonia posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how she and other tourists had an unlikely companion on a walking tour.

The video’s text overlay reads, “I was on a free walking tour and a stray dog came up.”

The tour guide told the group of travelers, “Oh, this is Linda, she’ll be joining us today.”

The text continues, “And she did in fact join us the whole time.”

Linda walked along with the tour group throughout the city and blended right in with everyone.

The caption to the video reads, “I love her.”

The tour company needs to put this dog on the payroll!

