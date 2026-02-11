Traveler Took An International Trip With A Cheap Friend Who Dodged Costs, So She Drew The Line After Getting Stuck Paying For The Taxi Home

Money can get messy fast when two friends aren’t on the same page.

So when one woman took an international trip with a friend who kept dodging costs, she got stuck paying the taxi home after 24 hours of travel when her friend refused to split it.

And once the trip ended, she realized the real destination was a hard conversation about expectations.

AITA for asking my friend to split taxi fare? My friend and I recently traveled to another country at her own suggestion. I make more than double her income, so I have a bit more financial freedom.

Two days before our flight back she started complaining she doesn’t have a lot of money left in her bank account, so I offered to lend her some money. We’d previously planned to share a taxi to take us home, but when we arrived at the airport in our home country she said the taxi fare was too expensive, refused to pay and suggested asking her male friend instead.

I wasn’t comfortable with that, so I ended up paying. For reference, we’d been awake for 24 hours by then since we had a connecting flight and waiting for her friend would’ve taken at least an hour, and we were both exhausted.

This isn’t a one time thing; she often suggests places or activities but then doesn’t offer to pay and seems to expect others to cover costs. She doesn’t clearly say she can’t afford things. She just avoids paying.

I don’t resent helping friends when it’s transparent and consensual, but what bothered me was the silent expectation that I’d pay especially when she initiated the trip and didn’t communicate any limits. AITA for expecting her to pay her share and setting this boundary even though i earn more than her?

What did Reddit think?

This commenter isn’t so sympathetic.

If she wants everything to be 100% equal, perhaps she should travel with a friend who makes closer to her salary.

This commenter doesn’t think either party handled this particularly well.

Maybe it’s time to accept this is just who this friend is.

This friend could either learn to split costs or start traveling solo.

