Twin Felt Hurt After Her Older Sister And Brother-In-Law Only Called Her Twin On Their Birthday, But Her Mother Said She Should Have Called Them Instead

Being overlooked hits differently when it happens inside your own family.

So, what would you do if your sister and brother-in-law called your twin on your shared birthday but never reached out to you at all? Would you shrug it off and call them yourself? Or would you feel hurt that they didn’t think of you, too?

In the following story, one twin sister finds herself in this scenario and can’t help but feel hurt by it. Here’s the story.

AITA for not ringing my Sister & Brother in law for MY birthday. My birthday has since come and gone, but for a few months, I’ve been stuck thinking about this. My twin believes I’m in the wrong. For context, it was our birthday, and my twin sister, we’ll call ‘T,’ was talking about the birthday wishes she got. It’s not unusual for her to get more birthday wishes than me, as she is more well-known and social, being the ‘loud one.’

She was a little hurt by her sister’s answer.

I don’t mind this, and it hasn’t really bothered me, because the people who don’t wish me a happy birthday don’t really know me, or I don’t know them. She also mentioned getting a phone call from our sister and brother-in-law. I asked what time they called her, and she said they called that morning (birthday morning) at about 10:00. I asked if they asked to speak to me, and she said they didn’t. A little hurt, I waited for a phone call for the rest of the day, but it never came. I don’t let it hold me back from having a good day, but it still hurts.

Her mom suggested she should’ve called them.

When I mentioned it to my mum the next day, T spoke, saying, “If you really wanted a call, why wouldn’t you ring them yourself?” I was a little offended by this, as they had called her, not the other way around, and I thought it could be the same for me. When I mentioned that, she brushed it off, saying I was making my own problems.

Now, she’s not sure if she’s looking too much into it.

I may be overreacting, but T and I live in the same house. I could’ve talked to them off her phone in the same call, but they never asked, and I was unaware the call happened until later, as mentioned. T and I also always see this sister at the same time, so there shouldn’t be bias from hanging out with one of us more, either. I may be hanging onto something that shouldn’t matter, but I can’t shake the hurt when I see them since. AITA?

Eek. It’s easy to see why she’s upset, but they may not have done this on purpose.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit have to say about what happened.

This person only ever called their grandparents.

For this person, it may have happened for a reason.

Here’s someone who relates.

This reader finds the whole thing strange.

She should ask her sister.

There’s no use stressing over this when it’s easier to just call her and find out.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.