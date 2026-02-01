Unreasonable Customer Threatens To Call For A Cashier’s Supervisor, So The Cashier Tries To Comply By Stacking Cans For Them

Imagine working at a pet store when a very picky customer with a cart full of items rolls up to your register. Would you comply with all of her requests to get her out of the store as quickly as possible, or would you do the bare minimum?

In this story, one cashier is in this exact situation, and even though she tries to humor the crazy cat lady, the customer is not satisfied.

Keep reading to see what her manager has to say about the situation.

“Those cans better be stacked up like I had them, I can get your supervisor if I have to!” So, this happened about 6 hours into my shift yesterday. I work in a big pet store, so I had been moving cases of cans, big bags of dog food, and dealing with returns all day. I was tired. An older woman rolls her cart up to my register, loaded up with two of those big plastic litter buckets and so many individual little cat food cans I can’t even begin to count them. She just sits there and stares at me. I just sit there in awe of what I’m seeing. “Can’t you take this stuff out of the cart?” she asked.

I politely said, “Ma’am, I would really appreciate it if you could hand them out to me, that way I can scan them and get you checked out faster.” She acts like I’ve asked her to lift a car, and slowly makes her way about putting the cans on the belt. At this point I can already tell this is not going to go well.

About halfway through, she said something along the lines of, “I guess you people just don’t care enough to help someone with a bad back.” I thought, Really? If that was the problem you could have said something. I would have understood if she had told me she was having back trouble and took the stuff out of the basket, that’s not as big of a deal to me as someone just being blatantly lazy. I can’t read minds. After scanning and sacking about two bags worth of cans, she looked at me and said, “You aren’t keeping those cans in stacks like I had them? You’re just throwing them into those sacks in a big mess?”

“Ma’am, the little cans don’t stay that way once you put them in the sacks. I’ve tried.” “Well, those better be stacked up like I had them, I can get your supervisor if I have to!” At this point I’m so furious I’m shaking, and she’s puffed up like an ugly old toad. I make something of an attempt to keep the remaining cans stacked, but as soon as I go to move the bag of course they fall over. “What about those first bags? You aren’t going to fix those?!”

I’m still shaking, and so angry. I just want to shut her up and get her out of the store. I pile the cans from the first bags up and throw all the bags back in the basket. I rang up her total and she paid with one of those pre-paid Visa gift cards. I neatly folded up her 5 foot long receipt and handed it to her, and she has the nerve to chime in one last time. “Where’s my 16 cents?”

“Excuse me?” “That gift card was the same as a $100 bill, I want my change.” “Ma’am, I can’t do that.” “You’re telling me I can’t get my change back?!” “I can’t give change unless you use cash.”

She huffs and I call for the carry out she so “kindly” requested, and she exits the store with the manager that volunteered to help her. Sometime later the manager comes back by and I asked him if she said anything on the way out. Apparently she decided to inform him that the cashier that waited on her was worthless and she didn’t appreciate how they didn’t stack the cans like she wanted. He said at that point he stopped talking to her and shoved the stuff in her car. I’ve been at my job for a while, all the managers know I do my best to be nice to customers so he didn’t believe a word she said.

