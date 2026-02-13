‘Until your prices come down, your business is gonna keep sinking.’ – A Dad Wasn’t Happy About How Much Money He Spent At Chipotle For Himself And His Son

It’s that time again, folks…

Time to hear a TikTokker tee off on the price of food!

This time, it comes from a man named Matt who talked to viewers about why he was upset about how much he spent on two meals at Chipotle for him and his son.

Matt started his video by saying, “Has Chipotle lost its mind?”

He told viewers that he worked out with his son at a gym and then they went to eat at Chipotle.

They ordered two bowls with double meat and two drinks and the grand total came to…

$52.64.

Matt said, “This used to be like 11 bucks for a burrito bowl.”

The TikTokker said he saw a story on the news where Chipotle’s CEO said the company’s stock was down 15% because Gen Z wasn’t eating out anymore.

Matt said, “It’s not because Gen Z’s not eating out anymore, it’s because you guys have lost your minds.”

He continued, “How in the world do you expect people to keep coming in when you jacked your prices over three times what they’ve been just since the start of 2020? This is 100% your fault that your stock is down 15%. Until your prices come down, your business is gonna keep sinking.”

Matt added, “I don’t what they’re thinking, but am I crazy here?”

Check out the video.

That price does seem pretty steep…

