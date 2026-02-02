Well-Meaning Homeowner Lifted A Neighbor’s Windshield Wipers Before A Snowstorm, But After Being Yelled At, He Let Nature Take Over Next Time

Communities tended to run smoother when neighbors looked out for each other.

So when a man continued his winter tradition of helping cars survive overnight snow, a newly moved-in couple reacted with hostility instead of gratitude.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

Never touch your truck again? You got it neighbor I (59M) live in a major city in Ontario, Canada. I live in a small subdivision and have five neighbors total on my street.

This homeowner liked to make a habit of helping out his neighbors when he could.

For the past few years during the winter, when we’re getting a lot of snow or bad storms, as I’m leaving for my overnight shift around 8–9 p.m., I’ll put my wife’s windshield wipers up on her car. I also do a quick walk around to my other five neighbors and put their windshield wipers up on their cars. Obviously, I don’t do this if they’re outside, but if it looks like they’re in for the night, I help out.

For the most part, most neighbors tend to really appreciate this.

Many of them forget to do this because they have children, and it often slips their mind. Their wipers end up frozen to the windshield in the morning. It’s just something nice I like to do to look out for my neighbors. They’re always grateful and thank me for it.

Some of them have even returned the favor.

Many of them have started doing it too. There have been nights where I forget to put mine or my wife’s up, and in the morning one of the neighbors has done it for us.

Lately, the neighborhood continued to grow.

Recently, one of our neighbors moved, and a new family moved in last week. It’s a young couple with two young children. The other night, I was leaving for my overnight shift around 9 p.m.

It was snowing really heavily, we were supposed to get almost 30 cm of snow, and it was freezing out.

So he went through his normal routine, but hesitated when it came to the new neighbor’s truck.

So I put my wife’s wipers up and did my usual walk around to the other neighbors. I hesitated when I reached the new neighbors’ house since I’d only introduced myself once. But I did it anyway.

The neighbor was irate.

As I was putting the second wiper up on their pickup truck, the husband came charging out of his front door yelling, “HEY WHAT ARE YOU DOING TO MY TRUCK?” I tried to explain that I was just putting his wipers up to help him. He continued screaming at me to “get the heck off my property and don’t touch my wipers AGAIN!” The wife then came out and started yelling at me too. I apologized and started walking away.

His neighbors tried to come to his defense, but the new couple still wouldn’t listne.

Some of my other neighbors heard the commotion and came outside to see what was happening. They tried explaining to him that it’s just something we do. Both of them weren’t having it. Fast forward to this morning.

It turns out one of the new neighbors really did need the help.

I was arriving home from my overnight shift, and as I was walking in, I saw the wife struggling to break the ice off the windshield wipers of the truck. I guess she was trying to take her kids to school, and the wipers were frozen solid. She saw me and yelled over, “Hey there! Do you mind giving me a hand please?”

I looked over and yelled back, “No, sorry. Thought I was to never touch your wipers again, ma’am,” and walked back inside.

He was only doing as they asked.

What did Reddit think?

