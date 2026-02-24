‘What kind of shampoo is she using? Asking for a friend.’ – A Dog Owner Compared Her Pooch To A Show Dog On TV

Comparison is usually never a good thing…

Unless you’re doing it to poke fun at yourself…or your dog!

A woman named Syd posted a video on TikTok and compared her pooch Daisy to a show dog that she saw on TV.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Show Yorkie vs. My Yorkie.”

Syd showed viewers a clip of a show dog on TV…

And then she panned the camera over to show everyone what Daisy looks like.

The video’s caption reads, “What kind of shampoo is she using? Asking for a friend.”

Daisy is perfect just the way she is!

Take a look at the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person shared a funny meme.

Another TikTokker weighed in.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Well, not every pup is meant to be a show dog…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.