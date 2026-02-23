Woman Agreed To Give Her Partner A Dedicated Home Office, But When He Wanted To Put Another Desk In The Spare Bedroom, She Pushed Back Because It’s “Greedy” And “Excessive”

Sharing a home can get complicated when one person tries to claim more than their fair share of space.

AITA for not wanting my partner’s desk in our office/guest bedroom My partner (30) and I (25) are moving into our new home in a few weeks. We looked at the layout and were planning what would go where. It is a 2+1 bedroom home. My partner works from home, and I do not. He stated that the one bedroom would be his office, to which I agreed.

He wants two desks for one computer.

The master bedroom would obviously be our bedroom, and the last bedroom I had said could be a guest bedroom and also have my desk since there isn’t much room for it elsewhere (can’t be in his office due to him needing privacy for work and such). He said that’s great, but he also wanted a desk in our guest bedroom. This is where we disagreed – he wanted TWO desks. One for work in his office and one for leisure in our guest bedroom. I think it’s important to mention he doesn’t have two computers. He only has one that has both his work and personal capabilities.

She just wants to know if her feelings are justified.

He said he needs the extra space to separate work from home since working from home is hard to “unplug” and this would help create boundaries. So, logistics of moving his computer between rooms aside, there doesn’t feel like an actual “necessity” for him to occupy two spaces. I know this feels like a fickle problem, but it’s really rubbed me the wrong way since I had said it feels greedy and like I am unable to have my own space. The entire house would be shared, and he would have exclusive use of his office. I don’t think I should be open to entertaining this idea unless I’m completely missing something, because it doesn’t even make sense to me. It really does just feel kind of juvenile and excessive. AITA?

