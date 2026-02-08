Woman And Her Kids Were Given Disneyland Tickets As Christmas Gift By Her In-Laws, But SIL Thinks Christmas Is A Bad Time To Tell The Kids

Gift-giving on Christmas is one of the things children look forward to during the holidays..

AITA for not lying to my kids about Christmas present? My MIL/FIL are giving their 4 children/spouses (7 total) and 4 grandchildren a trip to Disneyland for Christmas. Before she purchased the gift, she checked with each couple/child to see if we would accept the gift. Each of us obviously said yes.

Now, MIL has spent $15K for 9 adults and 4 children to spend a week at the happiest place on earth. And just a few days before Christmas, my SIL has decided that she does not want her children (7F and 3F) to receive the gift on Christmas. But they would like to wait until Easter. Her reasoning is that her children deserve to open more than one “small” gift on Christmas. And she doesn’t want to deal with the excitement of the present for 6 months.

She would also like my children (7F and 5F) to hide this gift from their cousins until Easter. I have told my SIL that my children will not lie just because she feels entitled to decide when and how she’ll receive a gift. Especially since she already agreed to the gifts month ago.

Additionally, I said I won’t let my children lie. Because she doesn’t know how to parent her children in a way that makes it easier to anticipate something exciting. Other than hide it from them completely. AITA for not agreeing to my SIL’s plan?

