Woman Asked For Perfume And Nail Polish For Christmas, But Her Mother Offered Her An IPad She Didn’t Need And Bills She Didn’t Want

Holiday gifts are supposed to be simple and thoughtful.

In this story, a woman asked her mom for perfume and gel nail polish for Christmas.

Her mom thought these were too expensive and planned to get her an iPad instead.

Now, she’s left with mixed feelings about this alternative gift choice.

Would you have felt the same? Check out the full details below…

AITA? My mom got me a Christmas gift I never asked for. My mom asked me what I wanted for Christmas. I asked her for perfume and gel nail polish. I got a call from her saying that my gift should cover Christmas for two years. I am lost because what I am asking for is under 130 dollars.

This woman does not need another electronic gadget.

She sent me the link of an iPad. I already have an iPad and an Apple Pencil. It works really well. I have had it for a minute. I take care of my things.

Her mom insisted that she psy for the wi-fi and other accessories of the iPad.

She also told me that I have to pay the WiFi and cell bill for the iPad. I also have to get my own case and pen. I should not have to do all of that for something I do not need. I did not even ask for it. AITA?

It’s hard to appreciate a gift that comes with a monthly bill.

