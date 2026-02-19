Woman Ate Takeout In Front of Recovering Roommate On A Strict Diet, So She Got Accused Of Being Inconsiderate

Food deprivation can trigger a lot of people.

This woman ordered takeout after a long day and ate it at home, in front of her roommate, who’s on a strict diet because of their recent surgery. Cue the passive-aggressive comments from the roommate.

Read the full story below.

AITA for eating food my roommate can’t eat? My roommate (32F) recently had surgery and has been on an extremely strict diet that consists of bland foods. They’ve been bummed about not being able to eat things they enjoy for the last few weeks or so. I (27F) work an intense job that requires me to work semi-late, especially one night a week in particular, when I have to travel to our furthest office. This drive takes at least an hour each way, so I’m not home until after 8 PM, and I’m sooo hungry and exhausted. Usually, on these nights, I treat myself by getting delicious takeout and enjoying it while watching a show to wind down for the night.

This woman’s roommate didn’t appreciate her eating delicious food in front of them.

Last night, I got a meal I’d been craving, and it just so happened to be one of my roommate’s favorites. I ate it in the living room while we watched TV, then placed the leftovers in a fridge totally separate from theirs. I made no big deal or effort to rub it in their face at all. The next morning, they were very passive-aggressive and claimed I was being inconsiderate for eating foods they like in front of them. This roommate expects all of us living there not to eat things they enjoy while they’re recovering because it’s “inconsiderate” to them. I feel like I work hard and can eat whatever I want as an adult, because having surgery doesn’t entitle someone to control other people. AITA for eating the food I want while they recover?

You have the right to eat what you want.

Other people in the comments section have something to say.

Here’s a solid point.

This one shares a personal story.

Here’s a sensible point of view.

This one puts it simply.

And people are taking her side.

One’s food restrictions do not cover the entire household.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.