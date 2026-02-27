Woman Bought A Lot Of Baby Supplies For A New Mother As A Form Of Help, But She Hesitated When The New Mom Asked For Junk Foods

Helping new parents can be complicated.

The following story involves a woman who supported a young new mom who had recently given birth.

She provided diapers, clothes, and essentials, then offered groceries instead of cash.

Things became awkward when the new mom asked for some “wants” instead of “needs.”

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for not buying junk food for someone in need? A sibling’s friend has a younger sister who recently gave birth to a baby. She has no support from her parents or other family members. The father is not involved in the child’s life.

This woman used to be a single mom, so she decided to help out.

I purchased a large box of diapers, a large package of baby wipes, a couple of sleepers, and a few long sleeved onesies. I also purchased a package of baby socks and a package of baby hats for this little baby. I was a single mom for many years. I know how hard it can be when you’re on your own.

She also planned to buy the new mom some food.

She messaged me this morning and asked if I could send her some money to buy food. I don’t believe anyone should go hungry. I asked if instead I could have groceries delivered to her. So I told her to send me a list of essentials that she needs.

But she refuses to get her some junk food.

She returned the prompt with a request for junk food. I asked if I could instead order milk, bread, fruits, vegetables, and meat for her. She told me that WIC covers a lot of that already. AITA if I refuse to buy junk food for her?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Here’s another perspective.

This one shares their personal thoughts.

This user has some questions.

Finally, short and simple.

Beggars can’t be choosy.

But does this apply to new moms?

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.