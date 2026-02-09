Woman Couldn’t Attend Her Grandmother’s Funeral To Host A Family Celebration, So Her Mother Got Upset And Started Questioning Her Priorities

Family is not always about blood, but about who is always there for you.

The following story involves a woman whose estranged grandmother passed away due to cancer.

While she wanted to attend the funeral, she already had plans with her husband and in-laws at the same time.

Now, she feels torn about it, while other family members question her priorities.

WIBTA for Choosing one family over another My grandmother passed away after a three-year battle with cancer this weekend. We are a little estranged, more like the black sheep of this family. They live four hours away from us, so we don’t see them much. Her funeral is supposed to be this upcoming Saturday.

This woman had other plans.

I have made plans with my in-laws to have family photos and host a party. This is for multiple reasons, mainly to celebrate my brother-in-law. He is moving on the Tuesday before New Year’s to a different state, many states away. I feel like I should choose the family that is there for me no matter what. The family I built with my husband.

Her mom was upset with her for choosing her in-laws over her grandmother’s funeral.

My husband is about to lose seeing his best friend anytime he wants. He used to live with us before we moved to our own place. My family couldn’t even make an effort to come to our wedding. It seems like the only time I see them is when I make the trip because someone died. My mom is very upset with me for choosing family photos and a party over her stepmom’s funeral.

The family you show up for is the one that actually shows up for you.

